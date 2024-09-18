Cashify appoints Ujjwal Sinha as head of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before joining Cashify, Ujjwal served as associate vice president of marketing at CARS24.
Cashify, a re-commerce platform, announces the appointment of Ujjwal Sinha as head of marketing. With over 15 years of experience in the marketing domain, Ujjwal brings extensive experience and expertise, enhancing Cashify’s leadership team.
In his new role, Ujjwal will oversee and direct all aspects of consumer marketing at Cashify, guiding the company’s strategic marketing initiatives, ensuring that the brand continues to lead in the dynamic and competitive re-commerce industry.
Coming from auto industry re-commerce, at CARS24, he led the growth marketing for the supply side, optimising marketing efforts through data and technology, and spearheading media planning, buying, and offline efforts. Prior to his roles at CARS24, Ujjwal held senior marketing positions at AutoPortal India and Tata Motors.
“We are thrilled to have Ujjwal join our team,” said Nakul Kumar, co-founder and CMO of Cashify. “Building a strong team has always been key to our vision, and with Ujjwal on board, we're excited about the growth and opportunities ahead. We are confident that joining forces with talented people will definitely help us grow, innovate and redefine the re-commerce industry in India.”