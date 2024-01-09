By afaqs! news bureau
CashKaro ropes in Ishan Agarwal as director- brand & creative

Previously, Ishan Agarwal was the brand lead at HT Media.

Ishan Agarwal, previously known for his role as the brand lead at OTTPlay, has stepped into a new position as the director of brand and creative at CashKaro. He updated about the development on LinkedIn.

Agarwal is a seasoned marketing professional with more than ten years of experience who is knowledgeable about P&L, growth, leadership, and organisational requirements.

The company believes that his experience in the OTT industry positions him as a dynamic professional with a keen understanding of consumer behavior and market trends.

It hopes that his strategic insights and creative acumen could play a pivotal role in elevating brand positioning and engagement.

He has previously worked at DA MILANO Leathers, Heads Up for Tails, Madison World, Bandstand Hospitality, and DDB Mudra Group, among others.

