Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as Managing Director

Castrol India, a lubricant manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as its new managing director, effective 1 November 2024.

Advertisment

Kedar joins Castrol India after a two-decade-long career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he last served as the executive director of the company, responsible for sales and customer development, South Asia. With his expertise in leading high-performing teams, driving growth, and fostering innovation, Kedar is set to play a pivotal role in steering Castrol India’s future in the evolving automotive and lubricants industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Rakesh Makhija, Chairman, Castrol India, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kedar to the Castrol India. His vast experience in driving growth and leading large teams in complex markets makes him an outstanding choice to lead Castrol India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sandeep for his exceptional leadership over the past few years. His contributions have been invaluable in strengthening our position in the market, and we wish him success in his new global role.”

Sharing his views, Kedar Lele, managing director, Castrol India, said, “Castrol is a widely recognised brand in the lubricants industry, and I am very excited to lead Castrol India in its next leg of growth and transformation. A key priority for me will be to continue to expand our portfolio coupled with effective deployment models to drive business growth. We will continue to use our trusted brand, innovative product portfolio and cutting-edge technology to stay at the forefront of India’s mobility sector. My experience of working with different categories and geographies has prepared me well to build winning teams while cultivating a spirit of innovation and discipline of execution excellence that aligns with Castrol’s ambitious growth plans.”

Kedar has been working closely with the outgoing managing director, Sandeep Sangwan, since 1 September 2024. As part of the leadership shift, Sandeep will assume the role of global chief marketing officer at Castrol headquarters in London from 1 November 2024.