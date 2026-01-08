Castrol India appoints V Kaushik Vedula as Vice President-Marketing

Castrol India, the automotive and industrial lubricants company, has announced the appointment of V Kaushik Vedula as vice president-marketing, effective February 2, 2026.

Kaushik will join the management committee and lead the integrated marketing organisation covering brand development, media, and research.

Welcoming Kaushik to the team, Saugata Basuray, Interim CEO, Castrol India, said, “Castrol is an iconic brand built on a rich legacy of innovation and leadership. Kaushik brings a mix of strategic thinking and deep operational experience in consumer goods and digital businesses. He joins Castrol at a time when the media landscape is rapidly evolving, and new sales channels are reshaping consumer and shopper behaviour. Kaushik’s expertise in scaling digital businesses and implementing digital-first consumer engagement models will be instrumental in elevating our engagement with consumers and partners, while ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of technology-led product innovation.”

Kaushik joins Castrol with over two decades of experience across consumer goods, FMCD, and digital-first businesses. He has led marketing, new business development, and P&L portfolios in both large corporations and entrepreneurial ventures. Most recently, he served as vice president-marketing at Emami, overseeing brand and business strategy across multiple categories. Before that, he built and scaled a digital product business at Quess Corp following seven years of running his own B2B2C venture. Earlier in his career, he worked with Procter & Gamble and Nokia, in roles spanning brand management, category development, consumer marketing, and multi-channel sales.

“Castrol is a brand I have long admired for its deep understanding of consumers and its technology-led innovation. As the category evolves with changing mobility needs, new channels, and rising expectations from users, the opportunity is to build sharper relevance while staying anchored in engineering excellence. I’m excited to work with the team to help shape the next phase of Castrol’s growth,” said Kaushik.