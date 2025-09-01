Castrol old hand Rohit Talwar to head marketing at JSW Paints

Rohit Talwar has joined JSW Paints as its new chief marketing officer; he announced on LinkedIn.

Advertisment

“The category is set to scale from $10bn to $20bn in the next few years and is seeing innovation + investment like never before. This presents a tremendous opportunity for the team and I to challenge the status quo with courage and agility. I can’t wait for this colourful journey to unfold,” Talwar wrote.

He makes the move after spending nearly 20 years at Castrol India where he last served as vice president of marketing for India and South Asia.