Cathay Pacific promotes Piyuli Bhattacharjee as Regional Marketing Head

Cathay Pacific has appointed Piyuli Bhattacharjee as the regional head of marketing for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA). In her new role, she will lead regional brand marketing efforts and strengthen Cathay Pacific’s engagement across key markets in the region.

Piyuli announced her move on LinkedIn, saying: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as regional head of marketing - South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Cathay Pacific!”

She steps into the role after over three years with the airline, where she previously served as marketing manager – SAMEA, managing brand campaigns and regional strategies across multiple markets.

Before joining Cathay Pacific, Piyuli worked at Croma where she managed paid media campaigns, influencer collaborations, and TVC production. She has also worked with Tata Consultancy Services in market research and began her career with an internship at Ogilvy & Mather, handling Asian Paints’ exterior paint category.