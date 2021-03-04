CavinKare appoints Amlan Pati as digital marketing head

Pati was digital director at realme India in his last stint.
FMCG company CavinCare has appointed Amlan pati as digital marketing head. Sources aware of the development confirmed the news to afaqs!. He will be responsible for multiple categories including personal care, dairy, food and beverages.
He joined realme in June 2018 and was responsible for digital marketing, media, ATL marketing, campaign planning, among others. Before joining realme, he was with Panasonic India. Pati spent over five years at the consumer durables brand handling business development, strategy, digital marketing and e-commerce across categories.