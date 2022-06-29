CavinKare's Rakesh Raju joins upGrad as Director of Brand Marketing

Previously, at CavinKare, he worked as Senior Group Brand Manager.
upGrad,the Indian EdTech portal has recently appointed Rakesh Raju as director of brand marketing. He joins after working with CavinKare for 6 years. At CavinKare, he was leading the hair care portfolio as senior group brand manager and has also headed the ecommerce division in addition to building new brands. Raju joined CavinKare in 2016 as senior brand manager and was responsible for brands like Chik, Karthika, a South based haircare brand and handled new product development for Meera brand.
An alumni of IIM Calcutta, Raju has also worked with Airtel in the past as senior product manager and was responsible for managing voice portfolio of Airtel customers in Assam & North East. He joined Airtel in 2011 as product manager - Airtel Money.