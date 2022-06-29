CavinKare's Rakesh Raju joins upGrad as Director of Brand Marketing

upGrad,the Indian EdTech portal has recently appointed Rakesh Raju as director of brand marketing. He joins after working with CavinKare for 6 years. At CavinKare, he was leading the hair care portfolio as senior group brand manager and has also headed the ecommerce division in addition to building new brands. Raju joined CavinKare in 2016 as senior brand manager and was responsible for brands like Chik, Karthika, a South based haircare brand and handled new product development for Meera brand.