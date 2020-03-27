CBRE elevates Raka Khashu as Head & Director, Marketing, India, Middle East & Africa

CBRE, the American commercial real estate services firm has recently elevated Raka Khashu from marketing director, India to head & director, marketing, India, Middle East & Africa. Prior to this, she was working with AMD, the semiconductors company for around 5 years. Raka had previous stints with the real estate firm in the past as senior manager, marketing & communications (HoD).
A marketing professional with around 20 years of experience in the industry, Raka has also worked with Metlife Insurance and Text 100 in the past. She has done her education from Delhi University and Indian school Of Business.