CEAT appoints Debashish Roy as Chief Digital Transformation Officer

CEAT, a tyre manufacturer, announced the appointment of Debashish Roy as the chief digital transformation officer, effective December 2, 2024. Debashish Roy will report to Amit Tolani, chief executive of CEAT Speciality, and will play a pivotal role in driving the company's digital innovation, customer-centric initiatives, and technological advancements.

Debashish brings over 15 years of experience in digital transformation through driving innovation, digital disruption, and achieving customer centricity across products, platforms, channels, new business models, and analytics. He is an engineering graduate with a Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical) degree and holds a management degree from IIM Mumbai, majoring in IT & Operations,

He has led multi-cultural teams across India, North America, Europe, and Emerging Asia in executing transformation programs for several Fortune 500 organisations. He has held significant roles with industry leading firms like Abbott India, PwC US Advisory, Cognizant Business Consulting focusing on large-scale business transformations and driving sustainable revenue growth. Prior to joining CEAT, Debashish was the director of digital transformation and customer experience at Pfizer, where he drove the adoption of innovative digital and IT capabilities, building a strong digital foundation for the company.

His expertise combines a blend of digital and IT strategy, data and analytics, program management, product and process innovation, change management, ecosystem partnerships, omnichannel customer experience, new business models, and cross-functional team communication and management.

Amit Tolani, chief executive, CEAT Specialty, said, "We are delighted to welcome Debashish to the CEAT family. His extensive experience in digital transformation and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance customer experiences by driving technological advancement. I am confident that his strategic vision and leadership will significantly contribute to CEAT's growth and strengthen our market position in the industry."

On his appointment, Debashish Roy said, "I am excited to join CEAT and embark on this new journey. My focus will be on innovating for a safer, better world by leveraging technology and empowering people. By connecting, collaborating, and delivering, I believe we can inspire and nurture the human spirit, building a strong foundation for sustainable growth and making CEAT a leader in digital innovation."