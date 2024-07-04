CEAT appoints Vishal Pawar as senior vice president- global sales and supply chain

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vishal Pawar, VP of replacement sales, will succeed Saurav Mukherjee, who resigned after over four successful years.
CEAT, a tyre manufacturer, today announced the elevation of Vishal Pawar to the role of senior vice president - global sales and supply chain. This significant leadership change marks a new chapter in CEAT's growth trajectory.
Vishal Pawar, who was leading the replacement sales as vice president, will succeed Saurav Mukherjee, who has resigned after a successful stint spanning over four years in the role. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping the company's global sales and supply chain strategies.
Vishal Pawar brings extensive experience to his new role. An engineering graduate from the College of Engineering Pune and a management graduate from SIBM, he began his career with TAFE Limited in Chennai as a Management Trainee. He first joined CEAT in 2005 as category head before moving into sales and serving a successful stint as the zonal sales head for the South.
In 2019, Pawar transitioned to Garware Technical Fibres before returning to CEAT, where he rose to become Vice President of India’s largest aftermarket sales division. His wealth of experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to lead CEAT's global sales and supply chain efforts.
Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO of CEAT, said, "We are thrilled to have Vishal step into this critical role. His deep understanding of the industry, combined with his strategic vision and leadership capabilities, makes him the perfect fit to drive our global sales and supply chain initiatives. I am confident that under his leadership, CEAT will continue to strengthen its market position and achieve new heights. I would also like to express our sincere thanks to Saurav Mukherjee for his significant contributions to the company. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."
Vishal Pawar said, “I am excited to take on this new role and shall work towards taking CEAT to the next level in terms of driving market share and making it a premium brand in the years to come. My primary focus will be on capability development and strengthening processes, which I believe makes the strong foundation of any sustainable business.”
Following the movement of Saurav Mukherjee from the company on July 31, 2024, Vishal Pawar has taken on his new role with effect from July 1, 2024.