Celio India announces leadership changes

French menswear brand Celio has announced key changes in its India leadership team following the departure of Satyen Momaya, who served as CEO for eight years.

Taking charge of Celio’s operations in India will be François Gomez, returning as chief operating officer (COO), and Nidhi Raj, who steps in as chief brand officer, to lead the brand’s strategic and creative direction. These changes mark an exciting new chapter as the brand builds on its strong foundation and positions itself for the next phase of growth in India.

A long-time Celio leader, Gomez brings deep institutional knowledge and a global perspective to the market. As International zonal director (Asia, Middle East, South America & French Overseas Territories) at Celio, François has played a pivotal role in guiding the brand’s international expansion and performance. In his new role as COO, he will be based in India, overseeing overall strategy, business operations, and stakeholder alignment.

Joining Gomez is Raj, a seasoned retail and fashion professional with over 18 years of experience across product, merchandising, and design. As chief brand officer, Raj will lead the product, design, marketing, and brand verticals. With a deep understanding of consumer needs and a keen eye for trend innovation, Raj is expected to infuse fresh energy into Celio’s India journey and drive relevance among the country’s fashion-forward male audience.

Manoj Bathija, head sales & operations at Celio India, continues to play a crucial role in driving retail excellence and execution across the country’s expanding store network, ensuring seamless delivery of the brand promise at the ground level. His leadership remains key to the brand’s omnichannel strength and operational agility.

Gomez, returning as chief operating officer (COO), added, “Returning to India is both a meaningful step and a natural progression in my journey. Having worked across international markets and alongside diverse partners, I’ve learned the value of navigating complexity with agility and respect. Today, I have the privilege of building on the strong foundation laid by Satyen M., who not only expanded the brand but also nurtured resilient and committed teams. My role now is to bring a fresh perspective and focused support, ensuring that in this matrix structure, every function is better aligned and empowered. Ultimately, it’s about bringing people, product, and purpose together in a way that drives performance, deepens local impact, and fuels Celio’s long-term success in India.”

Speaking on the leadership changes, the Celio France Head Office shared, "We are confident that the new leadership team in place will continue driving the brand’s growth in this strategic market by reinforcing its key strengths that have made Celio successful and a leader in France. Celio Group remains strongly committed to supporting the ongoing development of Celio India, relying on a solid local team and an agile operating model focused on delivering value to our customers."