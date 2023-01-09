Celio India appoints Stanton Ambrose as new Head of Marketing & PR

Speaking on his appointment, Stanton Ambrose, Head of Marketing at Celio India shares, “It is an absolute honour to be associated with a French brand like Celio. The brand has a strong presence in the country and I am keen to further strengthen the foot print and engage with the Gen Z & Millennials whilst increasing market share. Moreover, I eagerly look forward to learning & growing with the brand and building a community of consumers who resonate with the brand’s ethos”.