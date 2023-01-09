Celio India appoints Stanton Ambrose as new Head of Marketing & PR

Stanton will spearhead the men’s fashion label’s Marketing Department.
Celio, French menswear brand, has announced the appointment of Stanton Ambrose as its head of marketing & PR. A marketing professional, Stanton has over 11 years of experience in brand management, marketing Strategy (B2B & B2C),Customer Experience and Digital Marketing in the retail Industry.
A PGDM alumnus from MET, Stanton has a proven track record for delivering innovation and growth to the brands he leads. Stanton has held key marketing roles across reputable companies such as Reliance Brands, Bestseller and Future Group. Having previously worked on both digital & traditional ecosystems of the apparel world, Stanton comes with robust learnings and skills that will be pertinent to strengthening the consumer connect for Celio India.
At Celio India, Stanton will spearhead the men’s fashion label’s Marketing Department and overlook key function areas namely marketing & public relations across platforms.
“We are glad to have Stanton join our leadership team and lead brand strategy & integrated marketing, as we scale rapidly and build a stronger consumer franchise in India. With an impressive background and a stellar work record in the apparel industry, we are excited to have him drive the agenda of strengthening the brand narrative and driving salience to the next level,” said Satyen Momaya, CEO, Celio India.
Speaking on his appointment, Stanton Ambrose, Head of Marketing at Celio India shares, “It is an absolute honour to be associated with a French brand like Celio. The brand has a strong presence in the country and I am keen to further strengthen the foot print and engage with the Gen Z & Millennials whilst increasing market share. Moreover, I eagerly look forward to learning & growing with the brand and building a community of consumers who resonate with the brand’s ethos”.
When not at work, Stanton enjoys meeting new people, travelling & sweating it out over a run or jump rope.