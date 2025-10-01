Central Bank of India appoints Kalyan Kumar as MD & CEO

The Central Government has appointed Kalyan Kumar as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Central Bank of India, effective September 30, 2025, for a period of three years or until further orders. The appointment was confirmed by the bank in a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges.





Kumar, a postgraduate in science from Rajendra Prasad Agriculture University, Pusa, is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He holds multiple certifications in trade finance, SME finance, IT security, and KYC-AML from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

He began his career with Union Bank of India in 1995 as a Rural Development Officer and has served in various roles including branch head (across categories including Very Large Branches) and Principal of the Staff Training College. At the corporate office, he contributed to business process transformation, credit review, vigilance, and oversaw the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India.

Prior to joining Central Bank of India, Kumar was an Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, where he also served as Chairman of PNB Gilts Ltd. and PNB Cards & Services Ltd. He has been a member of the Board of Governors of MDI Society, and held board positions at IIFCL and NIBSCOM. He has also undergone leadership development programs by Egon Zehnder in collaboration with Harvard University.

The bank confirmed in its filing that Kumar is not related to any directors or key managerial personnel and is not debarred by SEBI or any authority from holding office.