Central Park appoints Karan Arora as head of marketing and PR

Karan has previously worked with Audi India, JLR India, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties and LIXIL.
Central Park, a Gurgaon-based luxury real estate developer, has appointed Karan Arora as the head of marketing and public relations (PR). At the helm of affairs, Karan will oversee all aspects of marketing and public relations, driving brand growth and enhancing the company's reputation.
An innovative marketing strategist, Karan has joined the position of assistant vice president (AVP) marketing at Central Park, where he will be heading the marketing and PR functions. Karan is a results-driven marketing professional with a proven track record of success in elevating brands and creating impactful marketing campaigns. His journey in the marketing world has been marked by continuous achievements and milestones.
Prior to joining Central Park, he spearheaded brand communication and digital marketing for bathroom fittings brands GROHE and American Standard at LIXIL. In this role, he successfully crafted and executed innovative marketing strategies that increased brand awareness and customer engagement.
Before that, Karan played a pivotal role as the AGM of marketing for Audi in India, contributing to the brand's remarkable growth and market presence. His dedication and strategic insights also shone during his tenure as a regional manager with Audi India and JLR India, where he played a key role in expanding the presence of these prestigious automotive brands.
Karan holds an MBA and a BTech degree, which have provided him with a solid foundation for understanding the dynamics of business and technology.
Speaking on his appointment, Karan said," Central Park is a leading luxury real estate developer, and it is an absolute honour to join the organisation. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive innovative marketing initiatives, elevate the brand, and contribute to the company's continued success. I would work towards the growth and development of the organisation."