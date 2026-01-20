Centrick elevates Roy Menezes and Yash Chauhan

Centrick, a design and communications consultancy, has announced a series of leadership changes.

Roy Menezes, who was previously working as partner and chief creative officer, has now been elevated to the role of partner and chief executive officer and Yash Chauhan has been promoted to the role of chief creative officer.

“Since Centrick’s inception, Roy has not only retained its core businesses but has also been instrumental in developing long-term retainers across a range of new verticals such as education, mobility, finance, fashion, engineering, logistics, corporate and commerce. Well-regarded for his instinctive leadership and people-first approach, Roy has played a pivotal role in shaping Centrick’s strategic vision while nurturing talent from within. Under his leadership, teams have consistently delivered award-winning work while maintaining year-on-year profitability, generating 6x returns for investors, and most importantly, preserving the culture and initiatives that epitomise Centrick. His elevation to CEO is really a formalisation of the role he has been playing since Centrick came into being.” says Vistasp Hodiwala.

Yash Chauhan takes up the reins as chief creative officer. “Early on,”Vikram Gaikwad notes, “Yash has been instrumental in maintaining, and consistently uplifting, Centrick’s visual quality and creative standards. Along with Malavika Shah, recently promoted to chief operating officer, he has been a steadfast support to Roy, helping steer Centrick through some of the toughest and craziest periods the industry has faced. His creativity, dedication, and leadership continue to inspire everyone around him.”

Zara Daruwala, who has been with Centrick since 2020, returns from Spain after completing her Master’s in Graphic Design with a specialisation in Illustration and steps into the role of creative director – art. Nathan Fernandes, returning from Italy after completing his stint in Sports and Lifestyle Management, takes on the role of creative director – copy.

Vikram Gaikwad says, “With our recent investments in talent spanning motion design, three-dimensional design, technology-driven image generation, and user experience, we look forward to exceeding the ambitious 10-year goals we have now set for ourselves.”