Centrick promotes Malavika Shah to Chief Operating Officer

Vistasp Hodiwala, partner - Centrick says:

Centrick has always been an organisation with a difference. Being "Different" starts with people. "Different" has an impact on the structure. "Different" will steer relationships. Here is an organisation that has grown 417% without pitches, typical servicing, or new biz development teams. Here "Creative People" lead a creative organisation that celebrates one thing together: Creativity. That's why we believe our people are our biggest asset and the perfect successors to this organisation eventually. Malavika is the perfect first step of many in that direction.