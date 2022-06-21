Chai Point appoints Manmeet Vohra as Chief Brand and Digital Officer

Vohra served as the director, marketing, category and Loyalty at Tata Starbucks between 2013 and 2017. She also had a brief stint as the Marketing Head, India and South Asia at Visa until 2019. Most recently, Vohra worked as an Independent Brand Consultant, devoting her energies to help brands and startups, across the spectrum, with strategic brand building. She joins the Chai Point leadership team at a time when the brand is growing aggressively across channels like retail stores, cloud kitchens, corporate offices and institutions, online CPG and HORECA (hotels, restaurants and cafes).