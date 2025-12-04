Chandan Das steps down from JioStar after 11 years

Chandan Das has stepped down from his position as director – Digital & TV revenue generation – South at JioStar, marking the end of an 11-year tenure with the organisation.

Advertisment

Sharing the news on his LinkedIn handle, Chandan Das wrote, “Some chapters don’t end… they simply prepare you for the ones you were meant to write next. After 11 years and 4 months, I’m wrapping up a deeply meaningful journey with JioStar / Star — a place that shaped me, challenged me, and truly made me who I am professionally.”

He added, “I’m extremely excited to share that I will be taking up a new role soon — a new beginning that I’m stepping into with gratitude, energy and a lot of optimism. To my leaders at JioStar / Star — thank you for trusting me, pushing me, guiding me and helping me grow in ways I never imagined. To my colleagues, teammates and partners — thank you for the work, the warmth, the laughs, the hustle and the memories that will stay with me forever. I’ve always believed this: it’s not the brand that makes people — it’s the people who make the brand. And the people here have been nothing short of extraordinary. Closing this chapter with a full heart… and stepping into the next with excitement. Onwards and upwards.”

During his time at JioStar, Chandan led digital and TV revenue, overseeing monetisation across properties such as Bigg Boss, Star Parivar Awards, Hotstar Originals and World TV Premieres, along with OTT and channel inventories. He also built and managed a team focused on understanding client requirements, developing customised media solutions and ensuring effective execution across markets.

Prior to this, he spent more than a decade at Disney Star in multiple senior roles. These included region head – South; region head for Star Plus, Disney Kids channels and later Star Jalsha, Jalsha Movies and Star Kiran; and earlier assignments managing advertising business portfolios across Hindi GEC, Hindi movies and regional markets. Across these roles, he worked on sales strategy, client relationships, regional revenue mandates and team leadership.

Das also held earlier positions at HT Media, Info Edge India, DPSC, Lakmé Lever and Bharti AXA Life Insurance across roles in corporate sales, client servicing, strategy and trainee assignments.