Chandan Mukherji exits Nestlé after 21 years

Chandan Mukherji has moved on from Nestlé after spending over two decades with the company, working across India and global markets in senior leadership roles.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Mukherji wrote: “After 21 incredible years at Nestlé, it’s time to close the chapter and move on. Thanks to all the wonderful people I have had the privilege to work with. I have had the immense opportunity to work in Nestlé India and Nestlé S.A. at a global level, across a hearty mix of iconic, premium, mainstream, popular and challenger brands. My years as the Global Head of Consumer & Marketplace Insights soaked me into the opportunity to go to over 35 countries around the world, understand different realities and contexts, define and find solutions to different live business questions and problems, anchor the spirit of consumer centricity, drive metrics that matter, analytics and much more. As Director, Strategy, Marketing, Communication of Nestlé India, I enjoyed every move that turned deep understanding into meaningful brand value for consumers we serve. These brands are part of everyday life for millions, and being entrusted with their stewardship has been both humbling and energizing.

It has been an incredibly enriching journey and I will cherish the wonderful memories along this lifetime at Nestlé. What made this journey truly meaningful were the people and partnerships. I’m deeply thankful to our extended ecosystem of partners - Publicis Groupe, Google, Meta, McCann, WPP, Ogilvy, Hogarth, VML, Kantar, Ipsos, Nielsen and a varied set of medium and small enterprises - who consistently raised the bar.

I believe that the most meaningful leadership outcomes are never measured alone, the real impact happens fundamentally and quietly, ownership is everything, and success is a team sport. Thanks again to all the people and teams that have been a part of the journey.

Wishing everyone a strong and energized start to 2026!”

Mukherji most recently served as senior vice president and director – strategy, marketing and communication at Nestlé India. He was also a member of the Nestlé South Asia Management Committee.

Earlier, he held the role of global head of consumer and marketplace insights at Nestlé S.A., based in Switzerland, where he worked across markets in more than 35 countries. His career at Nestlé also included leadership roles across strategy, innovation, business development and consumer insights in India.

Before joining Nestlé, Mukherji worked with Unilever in brand management and consumer insights roles, and began his career at Kantar IMRB.