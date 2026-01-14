Subscribe

0

People Spotting Latest Stories

Channel Factory appoints Dimple Duggal Rawat as sales director – west

Earlier in her career, Rawat worked with Sony Pictures Entertainment in syndication, The Indian Express in ad sales, and BSH Home Appliances, among others.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
channel_factory

Channel Factory has appointed Dimple Duggal Rawat as sales director – west. Based in Mumbai, she will be responsible for leading sales operations and advertiser relationships across the western region.

Rawat joins Channel Factory with over two decades of experience across television, digital and media sales. Prior to this role, she was account director, digital and TV ad sales at JioHotstar Sports Ads, handling advertiser relationships across Star Sports and digital platforms.

She has also held leadership roles at Enterr10 Television as group head – west and spent close to nine years at Sri Adhikari Brothers Group, where she managed sales across the west and south markets, working on both FCT and non-FCT deals.

Earlier in her career, Rawat held roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Indian Express and BSH Home Appliances, working across syndication, ad sales, advertiser partnerships and regional revenue growth.

Channel Factory
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment