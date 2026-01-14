Channel Factory appoints Dimple Duggal Rawat as sales director – west

Channel Factory has appointed Dimple Duggal Rawat as sales director – west. Based in Mumbai, she will be responsible for leading sales operations and advertiser relationships across the western region.

Rawat joins Channel Factory with over two decades of experience across television, digital and media sales. Prior to this role, she was account director, digital and TV ad sales at JioHotstar Sports Ads, handling advertiser relationships across Star Sports and digital platforms.

She has also held leadership roles at Enterr10 Television as group head – west and spent close to nine years at Sri Adhikari Brothers Group, where she managed sales across the west and south markets, working on both FCT and non-FCT deals.