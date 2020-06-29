Charu Malhotra Bhatia to head marketing for Hindware

Bhatia will also lead marketing for Brilloca's premium brand Alchymi and luxury brand Queo.
A dynamic marketing professional with over 20 years of managing marketing and sales function across sectors like FMCG, banking, and building material industry, Charu played a pivotal role in growing brand equity and leading all aspects of brand strategy at her last stint at Somany Ceramics.
“We are nothing without our people. I am excited to welcome Charu to the Brilloca family who believes in our vision. Charu is adept at setting groundwork for brand transformation & rejuvenation and we look forward to realign and reinforce the brand imagery and leadership to make it more relevant to the current times.” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO, Bath Products and Tiles, Brilloca.
In her new role, she would be overseeing the entire marketing gamut for the iconic bathware brand HINDWARE along with steering the new age, super premium brand ALCHYMI and the luxury brand QUEO.