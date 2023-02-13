Cheil India appoints Neeraj Bassi as Chief Growth Officer

Commenting on his appointment, Neeraj said, “Great to be back at Cheil, the agency that has always believed in creating integrated work for its clients. In my last stint, I focused on the Samsung business and was part of the team that did the big flagship launches. This time, as the head of non-Samsung business, I am looking forward to taking the learnings to other clients across mainline, digital, retail, activation, and e-Commerce. Really excited to be back in a business role after a long time”.