Cheil India appoints Sourav Ray as Chief Strategy Officer

Sourav is being promoted internally and will be succeeding Atika Malik with immediate effect.
Cheil India, the leading Private Marketing Solutions company, announces the appointment of Sourav Ray as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). He will advance the integrated planning and strategy for the company.
He brings over 20 years of strategic planning and brand-building experience to his new role. He has a strong track record in stewarding brands in India, Hong Kong and China across leading agencies like Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Bates 141 & Havas Worldwide. He has worked on a diverse set of clients covering FMCG/CPG, Mobile Devices, Finance, Media, Pharmaceuticals, Lifestyle, Travel, B2B technology and the Social Sector. In the process he has nurtured several effectiveness award winning campaigns in every country he has worked in.
Speaking about the appointment, Sanjeev Jasani, chief operating officer, Cheil India said, “We wanted to hand-pick someone who had the balance of a classic strategy background and the ability to formulate a strategy that’s relevant for today. Sourav is that person. He has a depth of experience which, together with his curiosity and understanding of the new nuances of today’s marketing landscape, will elevate our strategic offering. I look forward to some great work from him.”
"Cheil is a unique agency with hugely diverse set of minds. I don’t need to point out the uncertain times that we all are in. This organisation can harness the power of diversity and create connected experiences that matter and provide positive value to our clients. I have been deeply interested in work that drives change; brand/business transformations, behavioral change, or even social change. In my new role, I look forward to helping clients integrate the idea of the brand with the digital reinvention of people and businesses to tell great stories.”, added Sourav Ray, Chief Strategy Officer, Cheil India.