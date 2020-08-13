Cheil India appoints Sourav Ray as Chief Strategy Officer

"Cheil is a unique agency with hugely diverse set of minds. I don’t need to point out the uncertain times that we all are in. This organisation can harness the power of diversity and create connected experiences that matter and provide positive value to our clients. I have been deeply interested in work that drives change; brand/business transformations, behavioral change, or even social change. In my new role, I look forward to helping clients integrate the idea of the brand with the digital reinvention of people and businesses to tell great stories.”, added Sourav Ray, Chief Strategy Officer, Cheil India.