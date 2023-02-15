Cheil India appoints Srijib Mallik as the Head of Samsung Business

Cheil India is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Srijib Mallik as the head of Samsung Business. As a member of the Cheil leadership team, Srijib will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India. Srijib will be responsible for managing the Samsung Business and foster deeper engagement with them across functions by drawing on his past experience.