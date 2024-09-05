Cheil India appoints Sudhir Das as senior executive creative director

Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India said, “Sudhir when you meet him, seems alike a misfit in advertising. He doesn’t drink! Is not trying to run off to the hills/beach every chance he gets because he hates travelling! And he is a little anti-social, preferring the company of his cats more than the company of most people [but seeing the type of people surrounding us most days, I have begun to see the wisdom in it!. But dig a little deeper and one begins to see the many reasons for the multi-award winning adman that he is. He is a gamer. A lover of all things tech. A self-professed nerd. An encyclopedia of advertising trivia. Plus a great cook! Not just in what he whips up in the kitchen but what he manages to concoct every time you sit down with him, for work or otherwise. Be it stories. Strategies. Interesting theories. And of course, great advertising ideas! We’re lucky to have him join the Cheil fold. All set to mesmerize us and our clients with his unique and interesting way of telling the brand story."