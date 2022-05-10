Cheil India appoints Vikas Chemjong as new Chief Creative Officer

Prior to joining Cheil, he has spent 15 years with Ogilvy. He has also been a part of agencies like Publicis, Bates, Capital, Saatchi and Rediff in various capacities.
Cheil India, a leading private marketing solutions company, has named Vikas Chemjong its new Chief Creative Officer (CCO), effective 17th May 2022. Chemjong will help set and implement the creative vision, bolster creative capabilities, spearhead the appointment of new talent, and guide new business creative efforts, working closely with the company’s leadership team.
With twenty-four years of experience in the world of advertising, Vikas has worked with some of the best advertising agencies and creative minds in the country. Prior to joining Cheil, Vikas spent 15 years with Ogilvy. He has also been a part of agencies like Publicis, Bates, Capital, Saatchi and Rediff in various capacities.
From cars to colas, milk to mobiles, fashion to fast-food, air-conditioners to airlines, Vikas has had a major influence in building some of the biggest brands like Motorola, Mother Dairy, Max Life Insurance, Limca, Vistara, Philips Lighting and Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. He has received numerous distinctions and awards at major national and international advertising festivals for his work.
Speaking on Vikas’ appointment, Sanjeev Jasani, Chief Operating Officer, Cheil India said “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Vikas into the Cheil family. I am delighted to work once again with Vikas and recreate some magic like we did in the past. Vikas is an ideas’ person, but above all he is a great human being and is a perfect fit for Cheil India. I have no doubt that he will be instrumental in bringing people together, creating an inclusive atmosphere and delivering great work.”
Vikas Chemjong said “The sheer size, scale and structure of Cheil coupled with its vision and ambition were some of the key reasons that got me excited about the agency. And about how I plan to approach the new role, it’s not by changing a lot of things as much as reminding people about the old way of doing work (in this new age of platforms) - by making more and more trips to the altar of the idea. That’s the only way to make the work, the brands and in the process the agency stand out amidst the din of social clutter!
“And equally important is having a great time doing that great work. Else we will only add to the industry trend of chronic ulcers, rising cortisol levels and people growing a beard before riding off to the hills without a forwarding address”, he added.
