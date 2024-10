Sanjeev Jasani, chief operating officer (COO), Cheil India and Southwest Asia, is stepping down after nearly a decade with the Samsung Group-owned advertising agency. Jasani joined Cheil in June 2015 as chief digital officer and was promoted to COO in January 2020.

With over two decades of industry experience, Jasani is a seasoned professional. Before his time at Cheil, he spent nearly 15 years at OgilvyOne and also held roles at J. Walter Thompson and Contract.