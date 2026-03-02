Shrey Gandhi has been promoted to deputy general manager and head of social media at Cheil India. He previously served as client services director and head of Social Media at the agency.

In his earlier role, Gandhi led integrated digital and social strategies across brands, overseeing campaign execution, influencer initiatives and digital rollouts. His work included campaigns for MG Motor and influencer-led initiatives for Microsoft Copilot, among other assignments.

Prior to Cheil India, Gandhi headed strategy and client services at Silver Stroke Communications. He has also worked with Alibaba Group, where he managed brand marketing for UC Browser and UC News in India, and with MRM//McCann in social media roles.

His career spans digital revenue, brand marketing and social strategy across media, technology and consumer categories.