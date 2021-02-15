Cheil Worldwide appoints Will Jin as the new MD of Cheil South West Asia

Speaking on his appointment Will Jin, managing director Cheil SWA said, “South West Asia is a very important market with great potential to be the Global Hub for Cheil Worldwide. I see phenomenal progress here in the last few years. The pandemic has only made Cheil SWA more innovative and digitally advanced. From here on, I would like to help and work with the team to make it the most Progressive Business Solutions’ Agency with technology and creativity at its core. The team here is extremely capable and proactive. I am very excited to be here and looking forward to my journey in India.”