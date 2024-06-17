Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anurag will spearhead efforts to expand Cheil X’s business operations in the city.
Cheil X appoints Anurag Tandon as chief growth officer. Anurag will lead the newly opened Mumbai office in addition to the growth charter. He is a seasoned business leader with more than twenty years of experience having successfully led large and marquee business units like DDB Mudra West, and WT, Mumbai where he was responsible for managing the P&L, key Client relationships and topline growth. His other stints include Ogilvy and Leo Burnett.
He also has extensive brand management experience having worked across multiple categories with large global brands like UL, Volkswagen, McDonald’s and J&J to name a few. As chief growth officer, Anurag will spearhead efforts to expand Cheil X’s business operations in the city. Cheil X is an independent full-service agency under the Cheil SWA group to manage the fast growing new client mandates in India.
Talking about his appointment, Anurag Tandon said, “Cheil’s ambition to grow its new business and build a creative reputation promises to be a journey filled with challenges and opportunities in equal measure. I'm excited to be part of building a new business ground up and I know I have the support to help realise this ambition. I believe we have the vision, the expertise and the plan to quickly carve out a meaningful share of the market and establish ourselves as a key player. I am looking forward to this journey of collaborating with like-minded individuals, leveraging our collective creativity and drive to rapidly propel the Cheil X brand forward”.
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil SWA commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Anurag as he takes over the reins of our Mumbai office. Anurag is a well-known name in the industry with a reputation for delivering benchmark worthy work for clients across a wide range of industries. He is a valuable asset to the organisation and we look forward to working with him”.