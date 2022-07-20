Chetan Mane joins Idealake as President

He joins Idealake from BBH India where he worked as Business Director.
Mumbai based technology company Idealake, has announced the appointment of Chetan Mane as President.
Chetan will be responsible for driving growth across verticals and managing operations of the company.
He joins Idealake from BBH India where he worked as business director. During his career, Chetan has worked across various facets of the communication and brand building space including P&L management, strategic planning, digital marketing, brand consulting and design.
Viraj Savant, CEO, Idealake, said, “We are excited to have Chetan onboard to lead our expansion efforts. Over the next few years we are looking at substantially expanding our capabilities and business with our new offerings in the technology and digital transformation space. Chetan’s appointment is a key step in that direction”.
Chetan said, “With technology and digital platforms becoming increasingly central to marketing, Idealake offers the perfect platform for me to implement all that I have learnt over the years. I am excited about being part of this fast-growing and evolving organization and driving the next phase of growth at Idealake”.
Idealake provides digital transformation services for marquee groups like Axis, Future Generali, HDFC, ICICI amongst others.