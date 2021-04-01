Chief storyteller for HP India, Rahul Dutta has decided to move after 3.5 years

Rahul moved to HP after leading marketing for Xbox at Microsoft in India. He is a seasoned marketer with 18 years of experience in managing lifestyle tech brands like Tata, Microsoft Xbox and HP. He is passionate about modern marketing concepts, social ecommerce and gaming . He is an expert in converging traditional and digital media strategies to create seamless experience for modern consumers in India and his work has won many local and international accolades.

Rahul has now joined Microsoft India as Director, Marketing.