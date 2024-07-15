Chief strategy officer Anirban Mozumdar quits Havas Group India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will now work as an independent consultant and CSO on demand.
Anirban Mozumdar, chief strategy officer, Havas has stepped down from from his position. He joined the company in March 2023. Prior to this role, he worked with 82point5. He will now work as an independent consultant and CSO on demand.
In the past, Mozumdar has worked with chlorophyll brand & communications consultancy, ITSA Brand Innovations, Publicis India, Mudra Communications, Leo Burnett and Rediffusion DY&R.
He has worked on a wide array of categories and brands in B2C, B2B, D2C, startups. In sectors as diverse as technology, industrial products and, core FMCG. As an entrepreneur and business leader, he has helped scale small businesses and brands in communication and brand consulting.