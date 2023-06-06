Chimp&z Inc announces key elevations

After rising through the ranks, Sean Pereira is all set to make a splash as Creative Director at Chimp&z Inc. Starting his journey in 2015, Sean has played a pivotal role in the creative output at Chimp&z Inc during its formative years. With his attention to detail and finger on the pulse of ever-changing pop culture, he promises to elevate the brands that choose to work with this new-age agency. He will spearhead and manage design strategy for all brands, based out of the Mumbai office. With a natural eye for design, he will further seek to maximize the team's overall strength by delivering cutting-edge work.