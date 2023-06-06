Chimp&z Inc announces key elevations

The agency has promoted Rishi Raj Singh Chauhan to Associate Vice President (India) & Sean Pereira to Creative Director (India).
Chimp&z Inc, the independent advertising agency from the house of the Merge Infinity Network, announces the promotion of Rishi Raj Singh Chauhan to Associate Vice President (Business) and Sean Pereira to Creative Director (Art). The two major elevations are in a bid to scale up operations and drive business growth in the South Asian region.
Prior to this, Rishi Raj Singh Chauhan served as the business director for new businesses at Chimp&z Inc and now has assumed the new role to build the agency’s South Asian businesses by assisting the team in achieving its collective business objective for the agency. In this new role, he will look after the agency’s business expansion and integrate creative and media strategies for brand campaigns.
After rising through the ranks, Sean Pereira is all set to make a splash as Creative Director at Chimp&z Inc. Starting his journey in 2015, Sean has played a pivotal role in the creative output at Chimp&z Inc during its formative years. With his attention to detail and finger on the pulse of ever-changing pop culture, he promises to elevate the brands that choose to work with this new-age agency. He will spearhead and manage design strategy for all brands, based out of the Mumbai office. With a natural eye for design, he will further seek to maximize the team's overall strength by delivering cutting-edge work.
On his promotion, Rishi Raj Singh Chauhan AVP - Digital Integration, said, “I reflect upon my remarkable journey as the Business Director at Chimp&z Inc. From developing rosters for new-age brands to managing end-to-end inbound leads, each responsibility enhanced my business acumen. As AVP, I am eager to drive our agency's growth, explore new frontiers, and exceed client expectations. With my team, I am excited to create innovative, groundbreaking brand stories that embody our ambitious vision."
On his appointment, Sean Pereira, creative director - Art, said, "I have grown with Chimp&z Inc over the years. Along with meeting high standards of quality that align with the client’s vision, I aspire to uphold the agency’s culture for learning and innovation. Together with my team, we will embark on an exciting journey, exploring endless creative possibilities and redefining the norms of innovation.”
Commenting on the recent company elevations, Lavinn Rajpal and Angad Singh Manchada, founders of Chimp&z Inc said, “We are thrilled to announce the well-deserved elevations of Rishi Raj Singh Chauhan and Sean Periera at Chimp&z Inc. As we expand our global presence, we are confident that Rishi's expertise in digital integration and Sean's creative vision will further strengthen our leadership team.”