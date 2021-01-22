Chimp&z Inc appoints Ashish Duggal as VP- Growth & Operations

“Chimp&z Inc is one of the few agencies globally, with the right culture, people & intention to make it stand out in the crowd. In my tenure here, I plan to strengthen the business by bringing in the best practices and set up processes that match up the global scale, which is already a work-in-progress at the agency. My duties encompass overlooking existing and new business, initiating new revenue streams, partnerships, and regular business operations (India and International). I am happy to have been on-boarded and backed by the two strongholds and co-founders, Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal. Looking forward to setting new industry benchmarks with them,” said Ashish Duggal, vice president- Growth & Operations, Chimp&z Inc.