Chimp&z Inc elevates Ashish Duggal as Chief Operating Officer

Chimp&z Inc, the digital creative agency from the house of Merge Infinity Global has elevated Ashish Duggal, erstwhile vice president – growth & operations to the role of chief operating officer of the company effective from April 2022. In his new role, Ashish will focus on accelerating the agency’s expansion across key business verticals by adding new revenue streams and will continue to report to the group founders – Angad Singh Manchanda & Lavinn Rajpal. He will administer new business acquisitions, large-scale campaigns, strategy, influencer management, project management team, and overall agency operations to redefine the company's growth metrics. This announcement was made right after Chimp&z Inc was officially recognized as a Great Place To Work®-Certified company in India from (March 2022 to March 2023).