Chinmay Chandratre joins FCB/SIX India as senior vice president- media

Speaking on his new role, Chinmay Chandratre, senior vice president – media, FCB/SIX India, said, “I am thrilled to join hands with FCB Group India’s leadership team and lead the Media vertical for FCB/SIX India. Together, we are on a mission to navigate the ever-evolving media landscape, pre-empt the pulse of digital trends to drive strategic decisions and create meaningful experiences for our clients and customers. FCB/SIX India is all set to redefine digital possibilities, leverage data-driven insights, shape narratives, and unlock the full potential of modern communication to drive transformative change. I am super excited to be a part of this journey.”