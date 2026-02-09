Chinmay Kelkar joins Mars Snacking as Asia media & integrated ecosystem director

Chinmay Kelkar has joined Mars Snacking as Asia Media and Integrated Ecosytem Director. He announced the move through a LinkedIn post earlier this month.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Asia Media and Integrated Ecosytem Director | Mars Snacking at Mars!”

Kelkar is based in Singapore and will work in an on-site capacity. He joins Mars after a brief stint at WPP Media, where he served as SVP, Regional Clients between August 2025 and February 2026.

Prior to WPP Media, Kelkar spent over four years at EssenceMediacom, holding leadership roles including Head of Transformation and Regional Business Lead. His responsibilities spanned regional client leadership and transformation initiatives across Asia.

Earlier in his career, Kelkar worked with Mediabrands in Singapore, where he managed regional business responsibilities across Asia Pacific and Oceania. He previously spent more than seven years at MediaCom, with roles across China and India. His experience includes leading media strategy, communications planning and e-commerce operations for Procter & Gamble’s grooming brands in China, as well as handling media planning for brands such as Ariel and Tide in India.

Kelkar began his career at Lodestar Universal (Draft FCB Ulka), where he worked on media planning and buying across telecom and automobile categories.