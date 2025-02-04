Chiradeep Gupta leaves Unilever after 13 years

Chiradeep Gupta has resigned from Unilever after a 13-year tenure. During his time at the company, he held various leadership positions, including vice president of personal care, head of media and digital, and global integrated media strategy lead.

Advertisment

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gupta began his career at Starcom Mediavest Group as a management trainee and advanced to become regional director for ASEAN. After his tenure there, he moved to Unilever, starting as a global media innovation manager.