Chirag Chandiramani has been elevated to associate vice president (AVP) at Starcom India. Prior to thi role, Chandiramani was working as senior business director at the organisation.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Chandiramani is an experienced advertising professional who has been with Starcom India for over three years. Prior to this, he worked at Merkle Sokrati.

Throughout his career, he has also worked with organisations such as Dentsu Webchutney, Madhouse, and Pinnacle Creations.