Chirag Joshi has been named as DSP Mutual Fund's head of distributor success

Chirag has experience in media and marketing, with a focus on digital strategy, performance marketing, and marketing automation.
DSP Mutual Fund announced the appointment of Chirag Joshi as head of distributor success and B2B growth. Chirag has a professional experience of over 12 years in marketing and sales spread across brands like CNBC Awaaz, Hindustan Times and Samco Group. Chirag joins DSP Mutual Fund
from the Samco Group, where he was the chief growth officer and a member of the executive leadership team.
At DSP, Chirag will be responsible for strengthening and supporting the distribution and sales processes, leveraging his experience in sales, marketing, and technology to enhance distributor value while leveraging tech to bolster B2B sales. He will also work closely with the leadership team to create value add for family offices and treasury clients.
"We hope to be more valuable to our MFDs with Chirag’s experience across
marketing, digital & growth roles. I hope we will be able to create opportunities for growth for all our channel partners using data insights, analytics and technology as enablers," said Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Mutual Fund.
"Chirag's innovative approach to integrating sales, marketing, and technology will help catalyse our efforts to provide unmatched value to our distributors and partners. His strategic vision is perfectly aligned with our goal to expand our B2B sales,” said Usha Nair, national sales head, DSP Mutual Fund.