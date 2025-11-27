Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale appoints Yogesh Shinde as CMO

Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, a snack and traditional mithai brand has appointed Yogesh Shinde as its chief marketing officer.

As CMO, Yogesh’s primary mandate is to build Chitale Bandhu into a powerful national brand, driving strategic expansion across key markets, modern trade, e-commerce, new product categories, and export opportunities—while strengthening the brand’s heritage of purity, taste, and excellence.

Yogesh, previously served as senior vice president – marketing with the Wagh Bakri Tea Group for 16 years, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the brand into India’s No. 3 packaged tea brand. Under his leadership, Wagh Bakri’s turnover grew from ₹350 crore in 2010 to ₹2,700 crore in 2025, with strong national and international expansion. He also played an instrumental role in establishing over 55 Wagh Bakri Tea Lounges across key Indian cities.