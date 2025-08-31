Chitranshu Tewari moves on from Newslaundry after 9 years

After nearly a decade at Newslaundry, Chitranshu Tewari has announced his exit from the indepndent news media company as director, product and revenue. Tewari announced this move through a LinkedIn post.

Over the years, he helped shape the organisation’s subscription model, built its digital systems, and strengthened Newslaundry’s vision of being ad-free and reader-funded.

Before Newslaundry, Chitranshu worked on youth engagement, climate action, and advocacy. He founded the GB Foundation as a teenager, led campaigns with 350.org, served as National youth advisor with the UN Environment Programme, and managed outreach at platforms like Youth Ki Awaaz and I for India Foundation. His work earned him recognition including the Action For Nature Young Eco-Hero Award and the British Council Global Changemaker Award.

On his LinkedIn post, tewari mentioned, 'he is grateful for the journey and proud to have been part of building a sustainable model for public-interest journalism in India.' His next move is not known yet.