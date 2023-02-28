Cholayil appoints Anupam Katheriya as Chief Executive Officer

Speaking on the new appointment, Pradeep Cholayil, chairman and managing director, Cholayil, said, "We at Cholayil have always focused on building teams that bring in fresh perspectives and help us push the envelope of how we think about our business today from a family run business to a professional one. We welcome Anupam onboard to lead Cholayil and our illustrious portfolio of diverse brands. In his past roles across leading consumer goods companies, he has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories. We want to become a wholistic personal care company and we are confident that with his wide experience, Anupam will help us grow our omnichannel brand presence and help take our purpose forward across various consumer touchpoints. We aspire to achieve a 1000 Cr. turnover in the near term for which we are investing in our brands, people, processes and infrastructure. Anupam will enable the growth by identifying the right financial sources and lead business transformation.”