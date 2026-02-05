Chris Nicholas takes the helm as President and CEO of Walmart International

Walmart has confirmed a change in its global leadership structure, appointing Chris Nicholas as President & CEO of Walmart International. Nicholas moves into the role following a two-and-a-half-year stint as the head of Sam’s Club, Walmart's membership-only retail warehouse club.

In a statement shared via LinkedIn, Nicholas noted his transition by stating, "Today, I’m excited and grateful to begin my role as President & CEO of Walmart International. The future is bright." He inherited a network of diverse global markets, remarking that the business is currently "led by incredible teams" and driven by a "culture of rapid innovation." He added that he is "energized by the opportunity ahead" and expressed an eagerness to "get on the road" to visit the retailer’s various international territories.

Nicholas’s career began in the UK, where he took his first retail job at the age of 14. His early roles involved "pricing products, zoning shelves and working in the backroom." Reflecting on his origins, he noted that he "grew up in a place where no one had much money," a factor that shaped his view on the importance of price-point in retail. "When retail is at its best, we bring innovation, we bring happiness to people's lives, and we do it at a great price so people are able to afford what they need to have a good life," Nicholas shared.

His ascent within Walmart has been rapid since he joined the firm in 2018. Before his tenure as CEO of Sam’s Club, which began in September 2023, Nicholas held several high-ranking executive positions. He served as the EVP and Chief Operating Officer for Walmart U.S. between 2021 and 2023, and previously held the CFO role for both the U.S. and International divisions. His international experience is further bolstered by a prior stint as SVP Deputy CFO of the International wing and a board membership at Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex). Having worked across nine different countries, Nicholas now returns to the International division to oversee the company’s global retail strategy.