Chris Riedy appointed as Twitter's new head of advertising sales

He takes over the role from Robin Wheeler - who was among the people laid off from Musk's 'new' Twitter.
Chris Riedy - formerly Twitter's vice president - EMEA - will now head the platform's advertising and sales. He takes over from Robin Wheeler who was fired by Trump for refusing to lay off more members of his own staff.
According to Riedy's Linkedin profile, he has almost 25 years of experience across the fields of sales, business development and marketing. He has a Bachelor's degree in Arts from Denison University in Granville, Ohio and also holds a MBA from Santa Clara University, located in California.