CIFDAQ appoints Anuj Barasia as Global Chief Marketing Officer

CIFDAQ announced the appointment of Anuj Barasia as its new global chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Barasia will spearhead CIFDAQ’s global marketing strategy, strengthening the brand’s position.

Barasia carries over 18 years of experience in marketing and brand strategy, with a track record of driving customer acquisition and business growth. Over the last decade, he has held leadership roles at major gaming brands such as Twelvethman and Spartan Poker. By implementing data-driven GTM strategies and enhancing conversion optimisation, he drove sustained business impact and long-term customer value.

In addition to his expertise in fintech and blockchain, Barasia has also worked as a gaming consultant, bringing a deep understanding of gamification, user engagement strategies, and digital experiences. His expertise in this domain will further strengthen CIFDAQ’s ability to craft compelling and interactive marketing campaigns that engage diverse audiences.

Himanshu Maradiya, chairman and founder of CIFDAQ, stated, “As we continue to expand CIFDAQ’s presence in the global financial landscape, Barasia’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our brand strategy and user engagement. His deep understanding of fintech trends and digital transformation will enable us to create a more connected, secure, and innovative ecosystem for our users.”



On joining the CIFDAQ team, Barasia commented, “I am thrilled to join CIFDAQ at such a transformative time. As blockchain and AI continue to revolutionise financial systems, I look forward to leading CIFDAQ’s marketing efforts, expanding our global presence, and driving strategic partnerships that accelerate growth and innovation.”