CIFDAQ appoints Paytm's Sanjay Saxena as co-founder and CEO of India and SEA operations

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Saxena stated, "I am thrilled to join CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem at such an exciting time in the company's journey. CIFDAQ's innovative approach to enhancing security through AI and machine learning is revolutionizing the blockchain industry. Drawing from my experiences at NPCI and Paytm and considering the current regulatory environment in the Web3 space, I am eager to leverage technology to address the evolving security challenges in the digital landscape and be future-ready to drive sustainable growth for CIFDAQ."