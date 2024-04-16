CIFDAQ appoints Paytm's Sanjay Saxena as co-founder and CEO of India and SEA operations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
His leadership aims to balance centralised government, decentralised economies, and user interests.
CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem Ind, a fintech new age blockchain company dedicated to transforming the blockchain landscape through its approach to crafting a scalable, comprehensive artificial.
Intelligence-powered blockchain ecosystem for enhanced security in exchanges and MPC wallets, we welcome Sanjay Saxena as co-founder and CEO, India and South East Asia (SEA) Operations.
Sanjay Saxena brings with him expertise and vision garnered from his career spanning leadership roles in financial institutions. His appointment marks a milestone for CIFDAQ as it continues its journey of expansion and innovation in the Indian market.
Sanjay joins CIFDAQ from his role as chief financial officer at Paytm Payments Services and Paytm Payments Bank, where he demonstrated leadership in financial management and corporate strategy. Prior to his tenure at Paytm, Sanjay held key positions at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and played roles in shaping the landscape of digital infrastructure in India.
During his tenure at NPCI as CFO, Sanjay spearheaded initiatives aimed at modernising India's payment infrastructure, including the launch of flagship products like UPI (Unified Payments Interface), RuPay, BBPS, and NETC. His acumen and deep understanding of regulatory frameworks were pivotal in driving the adoption of digital payments across the country. At UIDAI, Sanjay played a role in the implementation of Aadhaar, India's biometric identification system, contributing to the advancement of financial inclusion and identity authentication on a massive scale.
Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Saxena stated, "I am thrilled to join CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem at such an exciting time in the company's journey. CIFDAQ's innovative approach to enhancing security through AI and machine learning is revolutionizing the blockchain industry. Drawing from my experiences at NPCI and Paytm and considering the current regulatory environment in the Web3 space, I am eager to leverage technology to address the evolving security challenges in the digital landscape and be future-ready to drive sustainable growth for CIFDAQ."
Sanjay Saxena's appointment underscores CIFDAQ's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with individuals who possess deep domain expertise and a proven track record of driving impactful change.
As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, Sanjay's strategic leadership will play a pivotal role in driving CIFDAQ's mission to ensure a balance between centralised government, decentralised economies, and users’ interests. CIFDAQ prioritises transparency, security, scalability, and synergy with centralised economies.
"We are thrilled to have Sanjay Saxena join the CIFDAQ team," stated Himanshu Maradiya, founder and chairman of CIFDAQ. "His exceptional foresight and experience in spearheading population-scale projects involving technology within regulated environments, from the initial stages of planning through execution and scaling, as demonstrated during his tenures at NPCI, Paytm, and UIDAI, are invaluable assets. With Sanjay leading our India and SEA operations, we are confident in CIFDAQ's capability to expedite growth and solidify its position as a frontrunner in blockchain security."