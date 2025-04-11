CIFDAQ Group names Smrita Singh as Chief Brand & Communications Officer

CIFDAQ Group, announced two strategic leadership appointments to enhance organisational growth. Ankur Sharma has been appointed as the company’s new group chief financial officer (CFO), and Smrita Singh joins as the group chief brand and communications officer (CBCO).

Commenting on the development, Himanshu Maradiya, founder and chairman, CIFDAQ Group, said, “The cryptocurrency industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, projected to attain a valuation of USD $5 billion globally by 2030. These appointments are part of our strategy to build a future-ready leadership team capable of navigating rapid change, scaling operations, and creating meaningful impact. Sharma will be instrumental in refining our financial strategy, strengthening investor relations, and enabling sustainable growth. Singh’s strategic storytelling expertise will be key to building trust and strengthening engagement across stakeholders—from consumers and regulators to partners worldwide. Together, they will help us fortify our foundation, drive innovation, and elevate our brand as we continue to lead in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. We’re excited to welcome them aboard at this transformative moment.”

With over two decades of experience in strategic financial management and business transformation, Sharma brings a combination of deep financial acumen and tactical thinking to CIFDAQ Group. In his current position, he will play a crucial role in driving the company’s global financial strategy, optimising capital management, and accelerating growth as it leads the charge in reshaping the blockchain and digital asset landscape through its state-of-the-art ecosystem. In his previous stint, Sharma served as a group CFO at Imagine Marketing (boAt), where he was pivotal in leading the company through a transformative period of almost 3x omni channel revenue expansion and business stability over a span of two and a half years. He has also held various senior leadership roles at other leading global organisations such as Cravatex Brands (FILA, VANS, and Proline), AGS Group, and Reliance Capital.

“CIFDAQ Group is at the cutting edge of blockchain and digital finance, and I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to support its acceleration towards the next chapter. With a strong foundation in place, my focus will be on refining our financial strategy to unlock new growth opportunities, streamline operations, and ensure that we’re well positioned to deliver long-term value to both, our users and investors,” said Ankur Sharma, group CFO, CIFDAQ Group.

Meanwhile, as the Group CBCO, Smrita Singh will be responsible for elevating the presence and reputation of CIFDAQ Group, with a special focus on shaping the company’s narrative in India. She will be a driving force in strategically positioning the brand in today’s rapidly evolving regulatory landscape and fostering a deep connection with users and partners alike. Smrita brings a wealth of experience, building powerful brands and spearheading impactful communications strategies for over 19 years. Prior to joining CIFDAQ Group, Smrita was the VP – policy communications at Dream Sports wherein she played an instrumental role in shaping the corporate narrative, ensuring brand growth, and driving positive policy impact for Dream11. She has previously worked at organisations like FedEx, KOOH Sports, Jet Airways.

“Joining CIFDAQ at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity and a challenge,” said Smrita Singh Chandra, group CBCO, CIFDAQ Group. “As we redefine the future of blockchain and financial technology, my focus is on amplifying our brand voice and reinforcing our values—transparency, trust, compliance, and innovation—to connect meaningfully with both Indian and global communities.”